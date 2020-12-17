City of Lights Christmas Festival allows families to continue the tradition amid pandemic

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Canton is making sure families can make Christmas memories during the pandemic.
The annual Christmas Festival has attracted tens of thousands since Thanksgiving weekend.
When night falls on the Canton Square, a more than three decade long tradition will continue with the City of Lights Festival despite COVID-19.
“The Christmas Festival actually started with a $9.99 blow up snowman put under the gazebo and from there we’ve added thousands and thousands of lights as well as rides and attractions over the 31 years,” said Canton Tourism Executive Director Jana Dear.
The annual festival is a tradition for many families, and this year Canton did not want to disappoint.
Over nearly three weeks, tourism officials say more than 65,000 people have attended the event- comfortable in the outdoor setting.
“I really didn’t expect that many. I didn’t know how people felt about coming out, but I think that they’ve seen how safe we have this event as far as masks are required, sanitizing every ride after somebody gets off of it. We have hand sanitizing stations everywhere,” said Dear.
A new attraction is the three story tall ferris wheel. Officials say Travel South lists the City of Lights Festival as one of its Top 10. Parents and Kids Magazine Baton Rough also named it one of the Top 10 places to visit for Christmas.
“It’s been exciting to see families that have come out together and just walk, hold hands and share memories together that they can experience,” added Dear. “I think 2020 has taught us a lot and that is taking every minute that you can with your family.”
The fun continues each night until 9 p.m. The last night is December 23.
