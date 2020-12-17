Canton hosting virtual COVID-19 Town Hall meeting Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get all your questions answered Thursday at a virtual Town Hall meeting by Canton city leaders.
The City of Canton is holding a two-hour long discussion to answer all the public’s questions about the pandemic, the vaccine, and the vaccine’s distribution.
A group of health experts including Canton Mayor William Truly, a practicing physician, are expected to talk about the most updated information on the Coronavirus.
Mayor Truly took steps to lower the numbers in Canton by issuing a mask mandate and even attempting to stop the annual Canton Flea Market that draws thousands of people to the city.
You can see Truly and a panel of doctors and nurses during the meeting Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.
