Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks receives nearly $4 million grant for LeFleur’s Bluff playground

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new playground is coming to LeFleur’s Bluff State Park, thanks to a major grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.
The foundation recently awarded a nearly $4 million grant to the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Foundation for the construction of the playground, which will be located between the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
“This grant will provide essential funds to create a state-of-the-art complex for physical and educational activities through a playground, outdoor classroom and pavilion and museum walking trail,” according to a release from Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Other features of the playground will include 80 play activities, 73 of which will “be inclusive to children with accessibility needs.” The playground also will be separated into different play areas based on age.
Meanwhile, the pavilion will provide tables and seating for 50 students, as well as an open-air amphitheater and grass lawn. The museum walking trail will run between the two museums, providing a way for guests to “safely and conveniently visit both museums and the playground,” the release states.
It was not known when construction on the playground would get under way.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.