Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 45 degrees, even before sunrise today. That was our high temperature, despite the fact you could count the one or two brief breaks of sunshine we had today. Temperatures should drop to freezing by morning. Some sunshine will develop during the day Thursday with highs struggling to get to 50. Freezing temperatures again Friday morning will get us into the 50s during the day with sunshine. Some rain is possible this weekend. Severe weather is unlikely. Another system is possible Wednesday into Thursday Christmas Eve next week that could bring us some rain. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 4:58pm.