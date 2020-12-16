UMMC Doctor on vaccine: ‘This is our chance to bring an end to pandemic’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Bhagyashri Navalkele became the first employee at the University of Mississippi Medical Center to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The director of infection prevention at the university hospital volunteered after seeing first-hand the impacts of the virus, and is urging other front-line workers at UMMC also to roll up their sleeves.
“This is our chance to bring an end to the pandemic,” she said.
Navalkele said she’s confident that the vaccine is safe, and said she’s feeling fine after taking it.
“The vaccine helps me protect myself from getting a severe (case of) the disease and ending up in the hospital on a ventilator or dying,” she said. “It allows me to generate antibodies without getting sick.”
Wednesday was a day of celebration and good news for the hospital. With the arrival of the first vaccinations, officials say they’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Alan Jones, assistant vice chancellor of clinical affairs, said staffers seem to have a new energy, even as the hospital was unable to provide beds for an additional 23 intensive care patients.
“This is a great day ... the day we’ve been waiting on,” he said. “We finally feel that we have something to offer each other and the community to get us to the other side of the pandemic.”
UMMC has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
The serum will first be made available to the hospital’s front-line workers - those who care for COVID-19 patients and for patients who are suspected to have it.
Hospital officials hope to vaccinate up to 600 employees a day between December 16 and December 23, with vaccinations again picking up after Christmas.
“We’ve developed a very good vaccine plan,” Jones said. “Running optimally, we’ll be able to vaccine 600 people a day, which will take place today through December 23.”
The vaccine will not be mandatory, in part, because the hospital doesn’t have enough doses to vaccinate all employees, said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and the dean of the School of Medicine.
“We do make the flu vaccine mandatory, but we’re not making this mandatory. We certainly support people taking the vaccine. And in the future, if on an annual basis we continue to see coronavirus outbreaks, it may be mandatory,” she said. “But it is strongly encouraged, particularly for those in high-risk conditions taking care of patients.”
Woodward herself has taken the vaccination, in part, to encourage other employees to do so. “I am not asking you to do something that I’m not willing to do,” she said. “I wanted to say I’ve taken it.”
To distribute the shots, the hospital has transformed the former lobby of the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital into a vaccination center.
Distributing and delivering the vaccine has proven to be a logistical challenge, in part, because the serum must be stored and shipped all while remaining in ultra-cold temperatures.
Doses that arrived at UMMC, for instance, came in special shipping containers that were packed with dry ice and attached with GPS devices and thermometers so they could be monitored. Vials were transferred out of those packages to the Department of Pharmacy, where they were put into “ultra-cold” freezers.
UMMC had the freezers on hand, in part, because it is a research medical facility.
Once diluted, staffers have six hours to deliver doses before they becomes ineffective.
