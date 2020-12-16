Police: Missing Richmond couple found dead; woman’s son charged with homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Richmond couple that was reported missing has been found shot to death on Wednesday.
Richmond police said Sandra Powell-Wyche and her husband, Curtis Wyche, were found shot to death after detectives conducted a search of their residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
Police said Sandra Powell-Wyche’s son, Trevon Powell, a man in his 20s, was arrested in connection and charged with homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.
Earlier on Wednesday, police issued an advisory searching for the couple after their initial missing persons investigation indicated they may have been in danger.
Police said they were reported missing after Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, did not show up for work on Dec. 15. Curtis Wyche, 36, had last been seen at the residence on Dec. 13.
Police said Trevon Powell’s booking photo will be released when available.
Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts should contact Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
