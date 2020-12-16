Petit Bois subdivision under precautionary boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 40 customers in one Northeast Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice, following a recent loss of water pressure in their area.
The city of Jackson has issued a boil water notice for residents in the 1900 to 2099 blocks of Petit Bois Street, in the Petit Bois subdivision.
Customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to drinking or using for cooking, baking, making ice, mixing baby formula or food, or using to take medication, giving to pets or using to brush their teeth.
For more information, call the city at (601) 960-2723 or (601) 960-1875 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.