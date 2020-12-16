Outreach ministry scrambles to collect toys for needy children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just four days before distributing gifts to needy families, a Jackson outreach ministry learned they wouldn’t have enough toys.
In 2020 the organization has twice the number of requests for toys and one Ridgeland woman is relying on their help.
“I haven’t worked since March and I have custody of four grandchildren,” said Dr. Kathy McMurty.
The clinical pastorial counselor lost her job during the pandemic and is relying on Planting Seeds Outreach Ministry to provide Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. The Ridgeland resident is one of the hundreds turning to the non-profit agency which distributes gifts through Toys for Tots.
“You think about how you’re gonna make it and of course you have faith that you will make it, but just to know that we’ve been affected by the pandemic is very important that you can still create a new norm for what happened. So Toys for Tots helps me,” said McMurtry.
This year Planting Seeds has requests for toys for more than 1,100 children, nearly double the usual number. But the Jackson outreach ministry learned Monday night that Toys for Tots would only be able to provide them one toy per child.
“I don’t want to disappoint the children during this time,” said Director Dr. Betty Johnson. The organization has distributed toys for eight years. Johnson is now scrambling to find the toys before Saturday’s distribution.
They have eight bikes and not nearly enough presents. The increased need is mainly due to the pandemic.
“We have a list of parents and children that do not have toys for the holidays,” said Johnson. “We definitely need toys for children, boys and girls from seven all the way up to 12, and we have very few toys for the 12 year olds.”
This is the first time the ministry has been unable to meet the community’s needs.
“To see their eyes when they wake up on Christmas morning knowing the reason for the season which is within us giving gifts to our children. It’s important to maintain such belief,” added McMurtry.
If you would like to help Planting Seeds Outreach Ministry with the Toys for Toys donations call 601-366-7484 or go to www.plantingseedschurch.com. They are located at 5360 Executive Place, Jackson, MS.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.