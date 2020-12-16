New Ridgeland City Hall set to open in January

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials will be moving into their new digs early next year, when the new city hall opens at the Ridgeland City Center.
The hall is the first building that will open on the 25-acre tract, which Mayor Gene McGee hopes will eventually be home to a fine arts center and other facilities.
“We will be done with the project in early January,” he said. “We won’t try to move in until the end of January and will be completely operational the first of February.
“Our goal is to have a Valentine’s Day open house and ribbon cutting and dedication. That will be on a Sunday afternoon, and guests can come by and take a tour,” he said.
The mayor and board of aldermen are expected to hold their first board meetings there the first Tuesday in February.
“If you noticed on our agenda, there was an ordinance adopted showing the new location of the city board meetings,” McGee said, referring to the board’s December 15 regular meeting. “That’s what you have to do when you change the location, adopt an ordinance and publicize it for 30 days showing where the meetings would be held.”
The city center is located on U.S. 51, north of School Street and across from Rice Road.
Also, at its December 15 meeting, the board voted to begin advertising for bids for the Rice Road Expansion Project, which will extend the road into the city center property.
“The Rice Road Extension Project will give us a northern entrance into the city center,” McGee said. “It was identified in our master plan in 2008.”
Meanwhile, the city is hoping to sell its current municipal hall facility, which located at the corner of U.S. 51 and Lake Harbour Drive.
“We’ve declared the property as surplus,” McGee said. “We’re actually taking bids to sell it. We’ll sell to the best bidder which meets our appraisal.”
Hopes are that the building will be put back on the tax rolls and again generate property, and possibly sales tax, revenue for city coffers.
“We’ve been at the current location since the mid-1980s. I was alderman at the time,” McGee said. “We’ve been in this building almost 40 years.”
Prior to Ridgeland moving into the one-story facility, it was being used by a blueprint company.
“The office was in front and warehouses in the back. We’ve retrofitted it and retrofitted it to death,” the mayor said. “It’s not environmentally strong. Its heating and cooling are not dependable. And the building itself, we can’t modernize it with the modern technology like we’d like to do.
“It’s a good time for us to be in a building that will have a long-term future.”
