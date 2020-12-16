McComb pawn shop employee arrested for allegedly putting seminal fluid in coworker’s lunch

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A pawn shop employee has been arrested for tampering with their coworker’s food and recording the incident for social media.
McComb police officers have arrested Joseph A. Russo for Simple Assault.
Investigators learned that Russo allegedly put seminal fluid into another employee’s food and drinks without their knowledge.
Russo also allegedly recorded his actions and posted the videos on social media.
The two worked together at the Southern Cash and Pawn Shop. Russo was immediately terminated by the owner.
