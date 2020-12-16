Mar-Jac Poultry issues statement after employee dies from workplace incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A death investigation is underway following an incident that happened Tuesday at a chicken processing facility in Hattiesburg.
According to a statement from Mar-Jac Poultry complex manager Joe Colee, an employee was rushed to a hospital after being seriously injured in the Hattiesburg plant’s battery charging room.
Hattiesburg police officers were notified around 5:30 p.m. that the employee had been injured.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the man later died at Forrest General Hospital.
Colee said in the statement Mar-Jac was made aware of employee’s passing around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“Our prayers are with his family,” Colee’s statement says.
Hattiesburg police are now investigating the death, according to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.
Colee said Mar-Jac is cooperating with investigations by HPD, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
You can read the full statement below:
On December 15, 2020 an employee was seriously injured in the battery charging room in our Hattiesburg plant. He was taken to the emergency room and received surgery.
At approximately 10:00 a.m. (December 16) we learned that he had passed away. Our prayers are with his family.
The company is cooperating closely with local law enforcement, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the investigation.
Let me emphasize again that we are praying for the family. Every employee is important to us, and everyone is somebody’s child or parent, sibling or spouse. Especially at this time of year, after all the difficulties we have all had to deal with in 2020, we deeply regret this sadness and hope for healing for all concerned.
