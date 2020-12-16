Man charged with homicide in two Leakesville ATV deaths

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lucedale man accused of killing two people in Leakesville after hitting them with an all-terrain vehicle has been charged with homicide.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Derrick Dewayne Chavers was charged with two counts of homicide in the deaths of 23-year-old Wesley Kyle Smith, of Lucedale, and 17-year-old Thomas Levi Lewis, of Richton.
Chavers also faces one count of aggravated assault for seriously injuring another Lucedale man.
According to the sheriff’s office, Smith and Lewis were killed after being struck by a Can-Am Commander ATV driven by Chavers just after midnight on Saturday morning. The incident happened as people were leaving a party on Louisiana Street in Leakesville.
Chavers is being held in the Greene County Jail awaiting his first appearance before a judge.
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod asks that more witnesses come forward and speak with investigators.
