Madison boy to compete on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Andrew Clark, an 11-year-old baker from Madison, will be competing on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.
The new season, hosted by Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli, kicks off Monday, December 28 at 8 p.m. The 10-week competition will lead to one kid baker winning a $25,000 prize.
Andrew made the announcement in an interview with Madison County library System.
He says he’s been auditioning since last December and was one of 30,000 kids to audition.
His episodes have already been filmed, and he says the experience is much different than baking at home, especially with COVID-19 restrictions including gloves and masks on set.
Andrew says he’s been baking since he was 4 years old and was inspired to pick it up from watching Food Network and YouTube.
