Local ‘well-known‘ doctors to receive vaccine 1 p.m. Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to see some familiar faces roll up their sleeve and get the new COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Dr. Timothy Quinn, Medical Director and Owner of Quinn Healthcare, will be one of the well-known featured physicians.
”We have to take this optimism and this hope and just be encouraged and everyone really needs to get vaccinated,” Quinn said.
If the community sees more familiar faces getting the shot, Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) hopes it will inspire other people to get in line and do the same.
A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds 71 percent of people plan to receive the vaccine while 27 percent are opting out.
MSMA says “the highly anticipated and deadliest third wave that we are currently experiencing is placing an unbearable and unsustainable strain on physicians, healthcare workers, hospitals and medical facilities statewide. Hospitals are full and soon to enter a next phase of a crisis system of care.”
Physicians, nurses and other first responders say they are mentally and physically overwhelmed and exhausted.
The MSMA is trying to appeal to Mississippians, not just as healthcare professionals, but “as your neighbors, friends, and family.”
You can see the vaccinations live on wlbt.com.
