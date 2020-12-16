JPS board approves renaming of 2 schools named for Confederate soldiers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School District’s Board of Trustees approved the renaming of two of its elementary schools.
The decision was made at a Tuesday meeting to rename Lee Elementary and Power APAC--schools named for confederate General Robert E. Lee and Confederate Colonel John Logan Power.
The schools were renamed Shirley Elementary School (formerly Lee Elementary) and Ida B. Wells Elementary School (formerly Power APAC).
Shirley Elementary is named after Dr. Aaron Shirley and Dr. Ollye Shirley. Aaron was the first African American resident at University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1965. Ollye is a former president of the JPD Board of trustees who helped expand programming to be more diverse.
Ida B. Wells was the name voted on by students based on three finalists. She was a journalist, educator and civil rights activist. She was one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
