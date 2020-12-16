Jackson State athletic facility upgrade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Buildings across the Jackson State University campus are getting a major facelift as part of the university’s comprehensive athletics facilities upgrade plan.
Phase one of the upgrades includes the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.
Athletic officials announced back in October that exterior repairs and renovations would be made to the locker rooms for men’s and women’s basketball.
This is just the first of several new upgrades to come to the campus.
