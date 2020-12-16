Historic first signing class for Deion Sanders at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State football program hit the jackpot Wednesday and the Tigers were the talk of college football. JSU head coach Deion Sanders and his staff assembled the best class in the history of HBCU football, the top-ranked class at the FCS level, the top-ranked class in the SWAC, and a top 40 class in the FBS (247Sports and ESPN rankings). The Tigers look to add two to four recruits on February 3, 2021, when programs finalize their recruiting classes.