Historic first signing class for Deion Sanders at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State football program hit the jackpot Wednesday and the Tigers were the talk of college football. JSU head coach Deion Sanders and his staff assembled the best class in the history of HBCU football, the top-ranked class at the FCS level, the top-ranked class in the SWAC, and a top 40 class in the FBS (247Sports and ESPN rankings). The Tigers look to add two to four recruits on February 3, 2021, when programs finalize their recruiting classes.
The 2021 class includes 15 high school and transfer student-athletes from Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana.
The Tigers signed the highest-ranked football recruit to sign with an HBCU directly out of high school with quarterback and four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders. JSU landed the top-ranked junior college prospect in the country, four-star recruit De’Jahn Warren. Transfers Abdul-Malik McClain, Isaiah Bolden, Javorrius Selmon, and Aubrey Miller, Jr. were consensus four-star recruits out of high school.
“We’re going to change the game here,” Sanders said. We expect to win, we expect to mature these guys, develop these guys and give them an opportunity to be professional, on the field and off the field, but we’re going to win here. We’re going to turn a lot of heads; I promise you that.”
