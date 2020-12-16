High demand slows SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side has received multiple calls recently from local residents saying they are having a hard time getting their food stamps.
Many tell us they have applied to have their SNAP benefits renewed but no money was transferred to their cards to buy food.
Several tell us they have tried calling the Hinds County office multiple times but couldn’t get anyone to answer the phone or call them back.
We called several times. The message says they have had a high volume of calls and to call back later. The call then hangs up.
That office is currently closed to the public due to COVID so people can’t go there in person for assistance.
Some have been missing their benefits for over a month, and are now financially strapped going into the Christmas holiday.
Willie Stewart who is trying to get SNAP benefits for over a month now said, “We’re starving to death out here. Everything is so high. The money we do have we got to hold that for gas, stuff like that. They’re in those food stamps come in handy with these children and stuff.”
Danny Blanton with the Department of Human Services tells us that if people can’t reach an eligibility worker by phone, they can email them or message them on their Facebook page.
Last month nearly 14,000 cases were processed in Hinds County. Statewide, $800,000 in benefits were handed out since March.
Other ways to reach MDHS are listed below:
- consumer.service@mdhs.ms.gov
- dfo.hindscounty@mdhs.ms.gov
- https://www.facebook.com/msdhs
