Brandon Buckhaulter signs with Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Buckhaulter has signed with Ole Miss on National Signing Day. The Hartfield Academy star receiver made it official on Monday after flipping his commitment to Ole Miss from Mississippi State last week..
“I just had that feeling that my heart is in Oxford,” said Buckhaulter. " I tried to deny that so many times and I just couldn’t do it, so I think it was a sign from God that University of Mississippi was the place.”
Buckhaulter ended his career with Hartfield with 643 total yards of offense for 10 touchdowns. The senior finished up his last day of finals and is ready to get to work under head coach Lane Kiffin in January.
