Free kids masks distributed Friday, Dec. 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Hinds County’s District 1, free masks for children will be handed out at a drive-thru giveaway.
Hinds County District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said the contactless mask distribution will prevent the spread of COVID-19 among a vulnerable population this holiday season.
District 1 parents and guardians will be able to pick up the masks Friday, December 18, 2020.
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Location: Old Virginia College Parking Lot, Ridgewood Road, Jackson, Miss.
You are encouraged to remain in your vehicle and use facial coverings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
District 1 boundaries encompass North Jackson from County Line Road (North) to Northside Drive (South) and from Northside Drive North State Street railroad tracks (West) to the Reservoir (East).
