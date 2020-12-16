FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cloudy, cold day ahead of us...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is coming to an end this morning as the low pressure system responsible for our overnight showers moves east, but misty conditions will continue into the morning commute... This same system will eventually cause quite the snow storm to the northeast while we see lingering clouds through the rest of our Wednesday!
Anticipate another day with highs only in the mid 40s before clouds try to break up into Thursday. This will give way to slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon before clear skies lead to morning lows in the 20s by Friday. Dress in layers, however, as sunshine will lift temperatures quickly into the upper 50s by the afternoon.
Another system is scheduled to impact the region Saturday into Sunday, but won’t be a complete washout all weekend long. Temperatures will trend warmer into the start of next week, leaving us above average for the beginning of winter and another opportunity for showers and storms is on the horizon as we near Christmas. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!
