Deion Smith holds firm, signs with LSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Smith is officially an LSU Tiger.
After much speculation on if he would make a flip from his longtime commitment, the former Provine and Jackson Academy star quashed any rumors of that by signing to play for Ed Orgeron and the 2019 national champions.
“This is something I’ve always dreamed about and it’s finally here with the journey we start again,” said Smith. “I’ve always been an LSU guy, LSU is home it feel like nowhere else.”
Smith is ranked the top overall player in the state of Mississippi by 247sports. His is an early-enrollee and is expected to arrive in Baton Rouge to begin his college career in January.
