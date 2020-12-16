COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 new cases reported Weds.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,343 new cases and 42 new deaths Wednesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 185,643 as of December 15.
So far, 4,294 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
