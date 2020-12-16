CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pearl police arrest the Grinch just in time for Christmas

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police officers officially saved Christmas by arresting the Grinch for a crime spree across the city.
Police said the Grinch, from Brandon, was caught leaving a home in the Country Place subdivision with a present he stole from under a family’s Christmas tree.
Police said he was also caught on camera stealing gifts from the Pearl Senior Services Center and a store at the Outlets of Mississippi.
Pearl Police provided this video of the Grinch’s crimes and arrest:
“I am so grateful to Pearl Police for saving Christmas and locking up that Grinch!” said Santa Claus in a statement released by the North Pole. “I look forward to all the children in Mississippi opening their presents Christmas morning and not having them stolen. Thank you Pearl PD!”
The Grinch will be held without bond until December 26.
