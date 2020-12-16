Alcorn State closes Early Signing Day with three players

LORMAN, Miss. - Alcorn State University football head coach Fred McNair announced Wednesday that Robens Beauplan, Tre Lawrence, and TJ Yarbrough signed national letters of intent to join the Braves for the 2021 fall season.
”We are very excited about this class,” said McNair. “Robens, Tre, and TJ are crucial additions that will contribute to the ongoing success of the program. Our staff worked hard to put this together and we look forward to completing the class in February.”
Alcorn expects to add several other newcomers to the recruiting class during the regular spring signing period beginning February 3.
