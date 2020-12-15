Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 45 degrees today, which is well below the normal high temperature of 58. This morning’s low was 38, which is pretty close to the normal low of 37 this time of year. Occasional rain will be around tonight and tapering off tomorrow. It will be very cold tonight with lows near 40 degrees. Occasional showers tomorrow with highs in the 40s, a lot like today. Expect temperatures near freezing in the morning for the rest of the week, but a warming trend should kick in by this weekend. We won’t see significant sunshine again until at least Thursday. Another weather system will kick in this weekend and give us some light rain again, but it won’t be all weekend. Monday is when Winter begins officially and ironically we can expect highs in the 60s next week. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 4:57pm.