Status hearing scheduled Tuesday in 2014 capital murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A status hearing Tuesday is expected to determine if a man accused of murder is mentally strong enough for trial.
Jackson Police charged Alonzo Stewart with capital murder.
Stewart is accused of killing his 67-year-old neighbor, Ruth Helen Harrion in July 2014.
Harrion called 9-1-1 to report a prowler outside her home on Kingsroad Avenue, police say.
JPD police went to the home, knocked, looked around, and then left without conducting a welfare check.
Detectives later admitted they should have tried to make contact with Harrion.
Multiple hearings in the last six years have failed to determine if Stewart should stand trial.
