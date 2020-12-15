State audit reveals widespread problems in Holmes County School District

State Auditor recommends former superintendent repay district $20,000 within 30 days

The audit reveals Holmes County taxpayers paid for an "adults only" B.Y.O.B. party among other issues. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | December 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 9:44 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An audit of the Holmes County School District reveals widespread problems involving a former Superintendent.

The audit report centers around former Superintendent James Henderson.
State Auditor Shad White says former Holmes County superintendent James Henderson was paid $170,000 although the School Board voted to pay him $160,000. Auditors also identify payments made to companies owned by Henderson’s relatives for $14,000 dollars. This will be forwarded to the Mississippi Ethics Commission.

White is recommending Henderson repay the district $20,000 within thirty days. Henderson resigned to take another job in July.

White says the district paid over $4,200 for an “adults only” B.Y.O.B party to celebrate the passage of a bond issue that voters rejected. The school district also paid Henderson for relocation expenses in excess of the amount allowed by state law.

The audit includes a credit card used without school board authorization for 22 purchases worth over $12,000 which is being forwarded to the Auditor’s Investigations Division.

