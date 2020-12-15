Several treated for smoke inhalation after apartment goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire sparked at a Jackson apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Briarcliff South on Rainey Road around 8 a.m.
Upon arriving, the fire was burning in a first floor unit, but smoke and flames were visible on the second floor as well.
Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said everyone who lives in that building got out by the time crews arrived.
“Six to seven people were treated on-scene for minor smoke inhalation,” Sanders said. “At this time, we believe that they will make a full recovery. Our investigators are on-scene. They will conduct the investigation into the cause.”
Residents told firefighters they believe the fire was electrical in nature, but that has not been confirmed.
