Sandra Strain wins Madison special election, will fill late husband’s seat
Warren Strain, former WLBT anchor and Madison alderman, passes away (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | December 15, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 9:12 PM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Madison has a new Alderman. Sandra Strain will now fill the seat once held by her late husband Warren Strain.

On Tuesday during a Special Election, Strain received 909 votes to Janice Jackson’s 84 votes with 8 out of 8 of the precedents reporting.

Strain is a member of the Madison County Republican Women, a sustainer of the Junior League of Jackson and a member of Madison the City Chamber.

Strain announced her bid for Alderman after the death of her husband.

Warren Strain died in October, months after suffering a brain bleed and stroke in December 2019. The former WLBT news anchor had held several high-profile positions during his career.

