Sandra Strain wins Madison special election, will fill late husband’s seat

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Madison has a new Alderman. Sandra Strain will now fill the seat once held by her late husband Warren Strain.
On Tuesday during a Special Election, Strain received 909 votes to Janice Jackson’s 84 votes with 8 out of 8 of the precedents reporting.
Strain is a member of the Madison County Republican Women, a sustainer of the Junior League of Jackson and a member of Madison the City Chamber.
Strain announced her bid for Alderman after the death of her husband.
Warren Strain died in October, months after suffering a brain bleed and stroke in December 2019. The former WLBT news anchor had held several high-profile positions during his career.
