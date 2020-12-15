Salvation Army Angel Tree program breaks record, sees every single ‘angel’ adopted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This holiday, dozens of local charities will be making Christmas a little brighter for area families. Some of these organizations could still use your help as the day quickly approaches.
In the midst of a pandemic, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program has broken a record. Michelle Hartsfield, Director of Community Relations for the Salvation Army of Jackson, said, “The very first year we have ever gotten every single angel adopted and in on time and we’re not having to put out a frantic call to the public so we’re so grateful.. this community is amazing.”
Dozens of boxes filled with toys for families line their toy shop. But while this goal was met, others fell short - which is where you can make a difference.
“While we were ahead on Angel Tree, we are behind on the kettles in the funds and what those red kettles raise is what keeps our homeless shelters, our rental assistance and utility assistance and feeding programs and all of that running,” said Hartfield.
Toys keep rolling in here, donations out of the kindness of their hearts. Stella Miles, who was donating toys to the Angel Tree Drive, said, “I’ve always donated at Christmas time because I think there’s so many unfortunate children out there and I love them and it is a pleasure and a blessing to be able to donate toys to people that are not able to have this Christmas.”
Toys For Tots of Central Mississippi says they believe Covid increased their donation requests by 2,100 this year, and they’re still short of their goal.
Mary Quick, Coordinator of the Toys for Tots of Central Mississippi, said, “We have almost 12,000 children. I do not have near enough toys to cover those children and I think it’s because of the Covid virus and people are just afraid to get out and shop but I’m begging desperately that we need help for these children.”
Still in need of thousands of toys at their warehouse, the organization is hoping Mississippians open their hearts and wallets to make a kids Christmas merrier this year.
Mary Quick said, “We don’t want any child to wake up and not have anything under the tree from Santa. That’s the worst thing that could possibly happen for a child.”
To make a toy donation to Toys for Tots, call 601-316-5096.
