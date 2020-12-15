Ribbon cutting for State Street reconstruction project officially opens roadway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson celebrates progress made on a highly traveled street in Fondren.
Reconstruction of a portion of North State Street is officially completed, a welcomed sight for motorists and pedestrians.
Tuesday a ribbon cutting with officials from MDOT, The City of Jackson, construction and engineering companies ceremoniously opened North State Street between Hartfield Street and Sheppard Road to traffic. Motorists have been enjoying a much smoother ride for several weeks after the completion of the three year project.
Funding was provided by the Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“It is our state capital,” said MDOT Central District Commissioner Willie Simmons. “It needs a lot of infrastructure and, as commissioner, I’m committed to working with the mayor to push as many resources into the City of Jackson as we possibly can.”
“This project was one of the first things I was asked to consider, and it was one of the first things that I voted on,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgie Lindsay.
There are handicap-accessible sidewalks, landscaping and new infrastructure. The two mile reconstruction project cost $19.5 million dollars.
“For pedestrians in the area, in the neighborhood, it really has made life easier,” said Fondren resident Paul Torbert. “As a citizen, I’m just really happy that I can walk up and down here and not have to worry about tripping and falling. It’s nice.”
“This is what our residents want to see from us,” said thee Jackson Public Works Director. “They want to see the city performing projects making their livelihood better in the city. This should be duplicated in other areas, and we’re working on that.”
Farther south on the street there will be more development. It is slated to include a new Capri movie theater, bowling alley, restaurants and more. The $13 million dollar project is expected to further transform Fondren.
MDOT officials say more improvement projects with the city are in the works.
