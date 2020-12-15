Remote learning: how school districts are helping failing students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - December welcomes the end of the first complete semester of distance learning for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means school districts are preparing report cards that will reveal the struggles students have faced while adjusting to the many changes in their normal learning routine.
School districts from coast to coast report the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most, according to the Associated Press. Central Mississippi report cards are expected in January.
Educators report a number of factors at play such as students learning from home skipping assignments — or school altogether. Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments. And teachers who don’t see their students in person have fewer ways to pick up on who is falling behind, especially with many keeping their cameras off during Zoom sessions.
On our WLBT Facebook account, we asked parents how their children are responding to virtual learning.
Over 150 people responded and here’s what some of you had to say.
School districts across the nation are talking about how students should be graded considering the inconsistencies with remote learning in a pandemic. Some cities have opted to grade students on a curve to avoid F’s on report cards, while other districts aren’t making any changes to the traditional grading system.
WLBT asked all school districts within Central Mississippi how they’re helping underperforming students.
Here are the responses to our request:
Madison County School District, Supt. Charlotte Seals
While the end of the semester is still weeks away, we do know that more students than typical are facing academic performance issues this semester in both virtual and on-campus learning, much of which can be attributed to pandemic-related factors. Right now we are offering remediation including tutoring and support to help students bridge any learning gaps and stay on track. Each summer we offer term recovery in summer school for secondary students and academic enrichment and support programs for younger students. We hold all students accountable to meet academic standards in order to make sure they have learned the knowledge they need to move forward. Even in a challenging year, a strong foundation of learning must be in place in order for a student to move forward and have future academic success. Making sure that quality teaching and learning is taking place is the priority in all formats. While virtual schooling does present different challenges, we are committed to providing extra support for those students who need assistance.
Clinton Public School District, Supt. Tim L, Martin
The Clinton Public School District continues to hold all students to the highest of standards in academics, behavior, etc. This is true even during the unprecedented time we are in currently with the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterly and semester grades are an important benchmark used by teachers and administrators to gauge whether a particular student is mastering the content being delivered and is subsequently ready to move to the next grade or subject. Grades, however, are not the only determinant used by the district when evaluating a student’s progress. The district uses formative benchmark assessments given 2 to 3 times yearly along with other skill-based formative assessments used as screeners to indicate when students are struggling and need further support. The district provides academic intervention help for any students requiring it including dyslexia therapy, tiered academic intervention support, and special education services. The district has an academic support team at each school that meets continually to look at student progress and provide needed interventions. At the district level, there is a District Support Team that meets monthly to lead and guide the school support teams in providing needed interventions for students.
Rankin County School District, Spokesperson Sharon Patrick
With one week remaining in the first semester, we do have more students who are academically at-risk in both learning models, the in-class and online groups. In order to mitigate learning loss resulting from the pandemic and prevent failure in the current school year, principals and teachers have met with the parents of students displaying attendance and academic issues to discuss ways to help their child. In addition, teachers have increased the amount of contact with online students and are offering additional support to both learning models to help close learning gaps and increase academic success. As in the past, extended school year programs will be offered to secondary students to recover credits for failing courses and for third grade students not meeting state guidelines for promotion. Targeted instruction will be provided to both online and in-class students to accelerate student learning and help students reach grade level academic standards. Instructional resources that support online learning have been provided to teachers and students to ensure that effective instruction and student achievement continues. Ongoing professional development for administrators and teachers to help support the use of best educational practices both virtually and in-class remains a priority. As we face the challenges that lie ahead of us, our goal as a district remains the same. We will continue to strive to provide meaningful and engaging learning opportunities to all the Rankin County School District students to help them be successful.
Jackson Public School District, Spokesman Sherwin Johnson
Our virtual learning is designed to give students an engaging online learning experience that includes clear expectations and outcomes for each week. These expectations include online and offline learning activities. We encourage our scholars to be responsible as learners to engage in their classrooms each day.
There are currently no Districtwide exemptions. However, there are supports in place to assist scholars who have demonstrated challenges. Teachers have scheduled structured time to provide additional support. We also utilize the Multi-Tiered Student Support (MTSS) to provide strategic interventions for scholars. We also use the Early Warning System (EWS) to identify scholars early to prevent them from failing to reach their full academic potential.
Below is a link to a few of our resources shared with JPS families:
Smart Restart: Virtual Learning Expectations https://www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Page/12544
- Technical Support & Virtual Learning Routines: https://www.jackson.k12.ms.us/cms/lib/MS01910533/Centricity/ModuleInstance/25504/Data/30370/fcg-jps-virtual-mascot-1.mp4
- Dealing with Distractions & Providing Support: https://www.jackson.k12.ms.us/cms/lib/MS01910533/Centricity/ModuleInstance/25504/Data/30369/fcg-jps-virtual-mascot-2.mp4
- Supporting Your Child & Taking Care of Yourself: https://www.jackson.k12.ms.us/cms/lib/MS01910533/Centricity/ModuleInstance/25504/Data/30368/fcg-jps-virtual-mascot-3.mp4
Additionally, we’ve provided two workshop series for parents—the Pre-K Parent Academy in partnership with the Barksdale Reading Institute and Virtual Parent Support Workshops through our Partners in Education Office—as well as produced supplementary instructional and safety videos to support at home learning.
