Remote learning: how school districts are helping failing students

With one week remaining in the first semester, we do have more students who are academically at-risk in both learning models, the in-class and online groups. In order to mitigate learning loss resulting from the pandemic and prevent failure in the current school year, principals and teachers have met with the parents of students displaying attendance and academic issues to discuss ways to help their child. In addition, teachers have increased the amount of contact with online students and are offering additional support to both learning models to help close learning gaps and increase academic success. As in the past, extended school year programs will be offered to secondary students to recover credits for failing courses and for third grade students not meeting state guidelines for promotion. Targeted instruction will be provided to both online and in-class students to accelerate student learning and help students reach grade level academic standards. Instructional resources that support online learning have been provided to teachers and students to ensure that effective instruction and student achievement continues. Ongoing professional development for administrators and teachers to help support the use of best educational practices both virtually and in-class remains a priority. As we face the challenges that lie ahead of us, our goal as a district remains the same. We will continue to strive to provide meaningful and engaging learning opportunities to all the Rankin County School District students to help them be successful.