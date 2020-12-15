Madison holds Special Election to fill seat left by the late Warren Strain

The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Madison holds Special Election to fill seat left by the late Warren Strain
Madison holds Special Election to fill seat left by the late Warren Strain (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | December 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 10:16 AM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Madison are casting their ballot for the city’s next alderman-at-large.

Former WLBT anchor and Madison alderman Warren Strain suffered a stroke, December 2019, then passed away weeks later.

He was 62 years old.

Tuesday’s special election candidates are Janice Jackson and Sandra Strain, Warren Strain’s widow, who announced her bid to fill her late husband’s seat this November.

Here are the voting locations:

Ward 1:

Madison Square Center for the Arts, 2103 Main Street

New Life Baptist Church, 385 N. Old Canton Road

Ward 2:

Strawberry Patch House (small building behind house on Old Canton Road)

Ward 3:

Madison Community Center (on Old Canton Road in front of airport)

Ward 4:

Victory Baptist Church, 420 Hoy Road

Northbay Clubhouse, 200 Bayview Drive

Ward 5:

Parkway Hills United Methodist Church, 1468 Highland Colony Parkway

Ward 6:

China Grove AME Church, 1060 Mannsdale Road

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.