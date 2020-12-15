Madison holds Special Election to fill seat left by the late Warren Strain

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Madison are casting their ballot for the city’s next alderman-at-large.
Former WLBT anchor and Madison alderman Warren Strain suffered a stroke, December 2019, then passed away weeks later.
He was 62 years old.
Tuesday’s special election candidates are Janice Jackson and Sandra Strain, Warren Strain’s widow, who announced her bid to fill her late husband’s seat this November.
Here are the voting locations:
Ward 1:
Madison Square Center for the Arts, 2103 Main Street
New Life Baptist Church, 385 N. Old Canton Road
Ward 2:
Strawberry Patch House (small building behind house on Old Canton Road)
Ward 3:
Madison Community Center (on Old Canton Road in front of airport)
Ward 4:
Victory Baptist Church, 420 Hoy Road
Northbay Clubhouse, 200 Bayview Drive
Ward 5:
Parkway Hills United Methodist Church, 1468 Highland Colony Parkway
Ward 6:
China Grove AME Church, 1060 Mannsdale Road
