Historical Jackson cemetery completes $8 million renovation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The final resting place of more than 30,000 people has a completely new look.
Lakewood Memorial Park completed more than $8 million in renovations just in time for the holiday season, when many families visit to pay respects to their loved ones.
“Over the years, many aspects of the cemetery fell into disrepair,” Market Director Keith Foshee said. “The completion of this extensive, 18-month project is demonstrative of our long-term commitment to the community, as well as to the more than 30,000 people who have been entrusted into our care.”
Foshee sent WLBT this before image of the cemetery, which he says generated complaints from park visitors.
Hemphill Construction Company led the project, which included the demolition of 50,000 square yards of asphalt, demolition and replacement of 38,000 linear yards of curb and gutter, 50,000 square yards of lime treatment of the subgrade, and earthwork operations to remove the expansive clay materials under the original roadways that caused the ground to heave.
Opened in 1927, Lakewood Memorial Park is the final resting place of many notable figures, such as former Mississippi Governors James K. Vardaman, Lee Maurice Russell and Martin Conner; former Jackson Mayor Russell C. Davis.
While the project was underway and some roadways were closed, Lakewood Memorial Park provided a committal pavilion for families laying a loved one to rest.
Now, construction is complete, all roadways are accessible and the park will continue to offer the committal pavilion as an option for families or community events.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.