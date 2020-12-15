Hillary Clinton: ‘I believe we should abolish the Electoral College’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former presidential nominee and United States senator Hillary Clinton says that the Electoral College should be abolished.
Clinton, who was chosen as an Elector in her home state of New York, tweeted Monday that she feels the Electoral College should be done away with and that Americans should choose their president based on the popular vote. “Same as every other office,” she wrote.
“But while it still exists,” Clinton added, “I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
Several high-profile Democrats have also called for the abolishment of the Electoral College, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and last year several Senate Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment that would do just that. President-elect Joe Biden has said in the past that he opposes this idea.
Clinton would later comment to a tweet Tuesday which described the “poetic justice” of her casting her vote in the Electoral College, thus making President Trump “a one-term president.” Clinton replied to this tweet, saying, “It felt pretty poetic.”
Clinton, who also ran for president in 2008, took on Trump in the 2016 election as the Democratic nominee, becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. police party.
She now hosts the popular podcast You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton.
