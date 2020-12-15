Healthcare workers at one hospital receive vaccinations, other clinics still waiting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center received 975 doses of the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination. This marks the second day the vaccine is being made available to healthcare workers in Mississippi.
”Today we will administer about 30, and then we will schedule a full schedule tomorrow. There will be about 250 people each day until we are able to give all 975,” said Bobbie Ware, CEO of the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Ware said workers at the hospital aren’t required to take the vaccine. However, they are encouraged to do so. The hospital has a special freezer where the vaccine is being stored and closely monitored.
”It has to be in an ultra low, ultra cool freezer which is at a negative 87 degrees, then you have to take it out of there to thaw it,” said Robert Ware, nurse practitioner at the medical center who administered some the vaccinations on Tuesday. ￼
”It takes approximately two hours for it to thaw, and then that thawed vial is good in a refrigerator for five days, but then when you reconstitute the med to give the shot, it’s only good for six hours,” he explained.
As Baptist joins the list of other facilities receiving the Pfizer vaccine, down the road in Canton, the G.A. Carmichael family Health Center will go a different route.
”Interestingly enough, we will be receiving the Moderna vaccine and not the Pfizer vaccine, and that’s because the Pfizer vaccine was really difficult to ship,” said Dr. James Coleman, chief executive officer at the clinic.
Coleman said they should receive the vaccine by February. His clinic has brought in four mobile isolation units where they will administer the vaccinations, as well as offer vaccine therapy to its patients.
Like many other healthcare facilities, Coleman said he also will not require workers to take the vaccine￼. ”I want people to have freedom of choice, I want people to have freedom of choice,” he said.
“We will look at some type of document to sign to say that they were offered the vaccine.￼ ￼As I look at the efficiency, look at the gaps and look- look at how effective the vaccine is, I will probably be the first in line for it.
”It feels like we might see the light at the end of the tunnel by being able to offer a vaccine to our employees and our physicians,” said Bobbie Ware. ￼
As workers at Baptist prepare to get vaccinated, the CEO said they must first meet a few requirements before it can be administered.
“The criteria is that they have not been Covid positive in the last 90 days, obviously that they are over 16 years of age and that they are not pregnant or breast-feeding,” she explained. ￼
Ware said she expects next shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to come within the next 21 days￼.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.