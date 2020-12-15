Germantown High to finish the fall semester at home

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown High school will be joining Madison Central and Velma Jackson in going to online learning through the end of the fall semester.
Madison County Schools announced today that Germantown would be transitioning to distancing learning through the rest of the week and would not return to campus until after the Christmas break, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re moving them to distance learning to mitigate the spread on campus,” said district Director of Communications Gene Wright. “That’s just what we had to do in this case.”
Meanwhile, all students in the district will participate in scheduled distance learning days on December 21 and 22, which were added to the calendar at the start of the academic year.
“We built those into the year to give students and teachers some practice, to stay up to speed, in case we have to transition a whole school or the district (to distance learning),” Wright said.
The district transitions to distance learning for schools once it reaches a certain threshold of confirmed cases and quarantines among on-campus population members, Wright explained.
For the week of December 7-11, Germantown had eight confirmed cases and 35 students/teachers/staffers in quarantine, according to the district website.
Across the district, 64 total active cases were reported, with 414 students/teachers/staffers in quarantine.
