FIRST LOOK: Draft Copy of Jackson Zoo Management Contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A review of a draft copy of the city’s proposed contract with ZoOceanarium Group shows that a zoo management plan won’t be drawn up until after the contract is in place, and that the firm would not have to follow AZA guidelines in caring for animals.
A copy of the contract was recently obtained by WLBT, days after the city council first had a chance to review the agreement.
The proposal has raised questions among council members, including why provisions requiring the group to obtain accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums were scratched.
Other provisions scratched from the proposed agreement would have required ZoOceanarium to follow AZA regulations when caring, acquiring or disposing of animals.
Instead, ZoOceanarium would only be required to care for zoo animals in “accordance with all federal, state and local laws and regulations, and in accordance with the zoo plan.”
“To totally take it out is a worry to me,” Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said at a recent council meeting. “If they’re doing what they say they’re going to do, to bring the zoo up to certain standards and to bring the animal collection up to a higher level, that would automatically lend itself to AZA accreditation.”
Accreditation shows that zoos are meeting certain standards in animal care and best practices. AZA accreditation also gives organizations the ability to participate in its Species Survival Program, which could bring new animals to the park.
ZoOceanarium Managing Partner Chris Davis told the council at a meeting on December 10 that he would be not be opposed to provisions requiring the firm to take “reasonable efforts” to obtain zoo accreditation as part of the contract.
The contract would be for five years.
While not having to meet AZA requirements, the contract mandates that all acquisitions, sales or dispositions of animals “be made in strict accordance with (a) applicable federal, state or local laws, regulations and policies, and (b) existing and any adopted acquisition and disposition policies approved by the city subsequent to the execution of (the) agreement.”
The Lumumba administration presented a copy of the draft agreement at a special council meeting recently.
The draft is a culmination of nearly two years of negotiations between the city and ZoOceanarium, the firm it picked to take over management of the Jackson Zoological Park in early 2019.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said the contract raises more questions than it answers. He is especially concerned that ZoOceanarium is not required to present a management plan for the park until six months after the contract is approved.
Paragraph 5.02 states that the plan “is to be submitted by ZoOceanarium to the governing authorities, in the care of the city clerk, within six months of the execution of this agreement by all parties, for review and approval by the city council.”
The plan “shall cover the terms of this lease and operating agreement and shall address topics, to include but not be limited to development and operation of the Jackson Zoo as a new generation of zoological facilities; capital improvements and additions; animal care and wellbeing; creation of unique opportunities for people to appreciate and learn about animals through a once-in-a-lifetime experience; concept design through animal collection planning and facility operation” and others.
Foote said that after two years of talks with the administration, that plan should already be in place. “They’ve been working on this for a year and a half and they don’t have a plan yet?” he asked. “I’m sure they have a plan, but to not share it with us is disingenuous.”
The councilman has other concerns as well, including how zoo management will bring people back to the park, which saw attendance fall by more than 30,000 visitors between 2018 and July 2019.
He also wants to know how management will combat blight around the zoo, such as dilapidated and abandoned homes, something that he said keeps people from visiting the park.
“I look forward to additional conversations with the management of ZoOceanarium to fill in what we don’t see at the view from 30,000 feet,” he said. “We need to get down into more specifics.”
If hired, Jackson would pay ZoOceanarium a $1.2 million subsidy to manage the park. Of that, $300,000 would go toward “procuring animals for the benefit of the Jackson Zoo,” the draft contract states.
Ownership of all animals purchased with the subsidy would belong the city of Jackson.
Additionally, ZoOceanarium would be responsible for all costs related to the operation and maintenance of the park, including personnel and supplies and equipment needed to care for animals and maintain the premises.
The firm also would be responsible for maintaining heating and cooling systems, above-ground plumbing, and security services. The city, meanwhile, is responsible for maintaining underground infrastructure, parking structures and streets, and shall provide police and fire protection.
ZoOceanarium would have the authority to set admission fees and determine prices for concessions, goods, services, facilities rentals and other items.
However, the contract states that admission fees “shall not exceed the average admission fees for other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the southeastern region of the United States.” Any increase above that amount must be approved by the city council.
As for fees for supplemental services, those also may not be more than charged for similar services at other AZA-accredited zoos in the Southeast, the contract states.
The contract also calls on ZoOcenarium to offer “Zoo-to-Community” programs, such as educational events and family days for police and military families and to offer vouchers to “permit socio-economically diverse families to visit the zoo on weekdays and weekends.”
Other provisions will require ZoOceanarium to have a “neighborhood liaison” to communicate with neighborhood associations within a three-mile radius of the zoo and to “develop protocols” for communicating and working with those neighborhoods.
It was not known when the contract would be brought back up for discussion. Another council meeting had not been scheduled.
Lumumba could not be reached for comment.
