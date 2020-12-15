First Alert Forecast: clouds, wintry chill ahead of rain system Tuesday

TUESDAY: After a chilly start to your day, temperatures will gradually rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon amid clouds and a few peeks of sun. Our next system isn’t far off, expected to move through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday – featuring periodic showers as lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Rain will exit prior to sunrise for most – though clouds will likely hold firm over the region yet again through mid-week. A chilly northerly breeze will continue to flow into the area as highs struggle to get past the 40s for most locations. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows falling back into the 20s to near 30.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Sunshine will tend to return Thursday as a slow warming trending will push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s by week’s end amid mostly sunny skies. Rain returns Saturday as another system pushes through the area, gradually clearing Sunday. After a brief cool down, temperatures will warm into the 60s in the days leading up to Christmas ahead of a rain maker due in for Christmas Eve.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
