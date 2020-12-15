Downtown library funding, police pursuit policy rules changes on Jackson’s legislative agenda

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s legislative wish list includes a request for funding to build a new Downtown Jackson library, as well as a request to change language in state laws governing police pursuits and the city’s one-percent infrastructure tax oversight commission.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Lumumba administration and city council legislative committee discussed its legislative agenda for the 2021 legislative session.
Among items, the city is seeking $1 million for the “Jackson 200 Project,” which would include renovations to the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, the second phase of the Thalia Mara Hall renovation project and the construction of a new downtown library.
Additionally, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking the council to support a resolution for a language change to the state’s police pursuit policy.
“Currently, the policy says that each municipality has the ability to set policy, but they’re all different,” said Ashley McLaughlin, a policy advisor for the city.
“We’re asking for a unified policy so we can streamline how pursuits are being done and what pursuits can be pursued for.”
McLaughlin said that recently, police officers from other jurisdictions have chased suspects into Jackson for minor issues, such as a vehicle having no tag or not having lights on.
“We’ve had some really simple charges come through the city of Jackson,” she said.
Lumumba also wants to change the language governing the one-percent oversight commission.
The commission is a 10-member panel put in place to oversee how Jackson uses revenue from its one-percent infrastructure sales tax.
The tax generates about $14 million a year, and can be used solely for infrastructure needs, like road repaving and water line replacements.
Currently, the city must spend funds in compliance with a master plan drawn up by the commission.
Lumumba is proposing changing the policy so that the commission acts in an advisory role only.
Meanwhile, Jackson also is going to revisit the water/sewer utilities bill that was vetoed by Gov. Tate Reeves last year.
In June, lawmakers unanimously passed S.B. 2856, which would have allowed Jackson Public Works more flexibility in collecting on water/sewer payments.
The bill would have allowed the city to establish payment plans for customers in the cases of high bills and would have allowed the city to set aside water debt in cases where it could not be collected.
The measure passed both houses but was vetoed by Gov. Tate Reeves.
At the time, Reeves announced on Facebook that the bill would have allowed “politicians to say that individuals are not responsible for paying their water bill. It’s supposed to be for the impoverished or needy, but there are no safeguards in place to make sure that’s the case.”
Jackson lobbyist Quincy Mukoro told the council that the land bank bill is “probably one of the stronger points we’re bringing forward right now.”
He said that he’s spoken with state officials, including the policy advisor for the governor who advised Reeves to veto the bill, and will be modifying the bill’s language to address those concerns.
“We’ve been in discussions with the policy person who called for the veto. We’ve been in conversation with the speaker’s chief of staff and I’ve stopped by (Lt. Gov.) Delbert Hosemann’s office,” Mukoro added. “We’re working together to get that language fixed.”
Lumumba said part of the problem with S.B. 2856 was that the bill was seen as a “Jackson-specific thing.”
“Over the years, as we toiled with the water metering system, we failed to really realize how many cities are dealing with a similar issue,” he said. “We should do our research and reach out to every city that’s dealing with this issue to join us - identifying where they are, what counties they’re in and moving in that way.
“That’s an immediate area of support,” Lumumba said.
Other measures being considered including seeking additional funding for Grove Park and the Pete Brown Golf Course, and for additional funding to make improvements at the Jackson Zoological Park. Jackson also is considering backing a bill to again back “land bank” legislation, which would give the city a new tool for addressing dilapidated properties.
Mukoro said challenges this year could be the potential elimination of the state income tax, which would take at least $2 billion out of state coffers.
“Whenever you take money out, you have to fill it some kind of way,” he said. “We have to stay engaged in the process.”
The administration and council still plans to meet with Jackson’s delegation to discuss its requests.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.