Deputies exchange gunfire with man accused of killing parents

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Marion County on Monday.
Deputies were called to a home on Highway 587 in the Morgantown community around 4:30 p.m.
There, they found two bodies inside the home.
Deputies say the suspect then opened fire on the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect. They say the man also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers were injured in the gunfire.
The suspect was later identified as 43-year-old John Henry Wells. The bodies were identified as Wells’ family members.
Marion County Coroner Jessie Graham identified the victims as 73-year-old James Wells and 61-year-old Rebecca Wells. Graham confirmed James and Rebecca are John Henry Wells’ parents, per WDAM.
Wells faces two counts of murder. Any other charges will come from MBI.
