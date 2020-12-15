City to celebrate completed phase of State Street Reconstruction Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dodging potholes are a thing of the past for a heavily traveled road in Jackson.
A huge part of the State Street Reconstruction Project is complete and leaders will hold a ceremony Tuesday to make it official.
A couple of years of inconvenience for people who live along North State Street near Hartfiled Road has resulted in a beautiful, improved road in Jackson.
The $19 million dollar project included two miles of major roadwork repaving new sewer lines and sidewalks.
Federal dollars helped fund the project.
City leaders join Mississippi Department of Transportation officials 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reconstruction.
