City to celebrate completed phase of State Street Reconstruction Project

City to celebrate phase of completed State Street Reconstruction Project
By Reggi Marion | December 15, 2020 at 8:34 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 8:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dodging potholes are a thing of the past for a heavily traveled road in Jackson.

A huge part of the State Street Reconstruction Project is complete and leaders will hold a ceremony Tuesday to make it official.

A couple of years of inconvenience for people who live along North State Street near Hartfiled Road has resulted in a beautiful, improved road in Jackson.

The $19 million dollar project included two miles of major roadwork repaving new sewer lines and sidewalks.

Federal dollars helped fund the project.

City leaders join Mississippi Department of Transportation officials 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reconstruction.

