C Spire expands footprint into Alabama with acquisition of Harbor Communications

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - C Spire’s service area is expanding. Tuesday, the company announced it has acquired Mobile-based Harbor Communications, LLC, which serves the Alabama Gulf Coast region.
“Throughout its 32-year history, C Spire has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. “Harbor is a great addition to our family and solidifies even further our efforts to become the dominant market player in Alabama and the Southeast region.”
For Harbor employees and customers, the company will continue normal operations. Behind the scenes, C Spire will immediately begin upgrading and expanding Harbor’s existing fiber optic infrastructure in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
“This is an exciting opportunity for C Spire to strengthen and expand its service in the Gulf Coast region through Harbor’s wide range of enterprise business clients, strong portfolio of MDU clients and ultra-fast, all-fiber infrastructure technology,” said Harbor President and General Manager Chuck Nylander.
“Our customers are well positioned to benefit from C Spire’s industry expertise and deep commitment and resources to expand high speed, Gigabit internet to our region and customers,” Nylander added. “Both companies share a laser focus on delivering world-class customer service and that will not change in the future.”
Regional economic development officials emphasized the importance of fiber optic infrastructure and technology in the creation of new jobs and economic growth for the area.
“As Alabama’s growth and job creation leader, fiber optic infrastructure is essential to Baldwin County’s continued economic success – enabling families and businesses to engage fully in the digital transformation of our livelihoods and economy,” said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the 100-plus-member Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. “We’re grateful that C Spire is investing in our future.”
