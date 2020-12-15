Baptist-DeSoto Hospital gets Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Baptist-Desoto Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and start administering it to staff Wednesday.
Health leaders are already working to help the public learn about the vaccine and learn to trust the science behind it. It’s why Mississippi’s top doctor was the first in the state to publicly be vaccinated.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs receive the Pfizer vaccine Monday afternoon. Dobbs said that they are lucky to have a vaccine that appears to be very effective with a favorable side effect profile.
”Now to be honest we know and Dr. Byers and Jim expect that maybe we’ll have some swelling after the shot and maybe even a little bit of achiness tomorrow, but that is so much worth it. We know how deadly and disruptive coronavirus has been to the state of Mississippi, Dobbs said.”
There have been over 181,000 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and more than 4,000 deaths.
Mississippi has so far received enough vaccine for 25,000 people to receive the first dose. The Pfizer vaccine requires a follow-up dose in three weeks.
Priority will be given to frontline healthcare workers, such as those who work in the coronavirus unit or the emergency room.
Over the next three days, a majority of that first allocation of the vaccine will be distributed to medical facilities across the state.
There have been hundreds of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes in Mississippi. Dobbs said vaccinating those vulnerable populations is a top priority.
