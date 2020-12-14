Trash and discarded furniture along roadways create eyesores for west Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Concerns arise among residents in West Jackson where illegal dumping is becoming a growing problem.
Litter with large household furnishings are filling the roadsides and homeowners want the city to put a stop to it.
“Just send somebody out here and clean this mess up,” said Kenneth Clay. Jackson residents like Clay are tired of seeing trash accumulate along the roadways in his neighborhood.
On his street, Siwell Road, wooden furniture sits near other trash scattered on the roadside. There’s even an old pool among the debris.
Not far away on McRaven Road, Clay has driven past a large chair for months.
“I know it’s been there for a while up here on McRaven. It’s been up there I know at least six months and they haven’t moved it,” said Clay. “They haven’t come out and done nothing. On Siwell up here and it’s all the time they’re always throwing out.”
More litter is on the side of South McRaven Road. The contents of black garbage bags are strewn across a small clearing. Clay has even seen illegal dumping in broad daylight.
“I even caught a guy up the road one day dumping out and I took his picture,” said the west Jackson homeowner. “And I told him, I said, ‘If you don’t get that trash up, I’m turning you in.’ He asked me why was I taking his picture. I said, ‘This is why I’m taking your picture, so I can turn you in.’”
The lifelong area resident and other homeowners don’t want to see their neighborhood become a dumping ground. They say there has been no help from the city. Those living in the area want more patrols and possible surveillance to catch the people dumping the trash and debris.
“I just wish it would get done,” added Clay. “I just wish somebody would clean it up.”
Jackson City officials said inspectors have gone out to assess the location and the debris will be removed by Friday.
The City of Jackson offers several debris removal options to prevent illegal dumping from occurring, including:
- Up to two (2) bulk items (couch, chair, mattresses, etc.) can be placed at the curb with regular household garbage on the second collection day of the week.
- Roll-off dumpster days occur every second Saturday of the month (weather permitting). It is free for all City of Jackson residents. Residents can dispose of household debris, yard debris, and furniture.
- The City of Jackson Rubbish Fill is located at 6810 I-55 Frontage Road South in Byram, MS. We offer the lowest disposal rates in the Tri-County area.
- Residential Curbside Collection Please place all household garbage in bags or in trash containers. Residents can place two (2) bulky items out for collection on their second collection day by 7 a.m. Other bulk such as large appliances and tires are collected on Wednesdays of each week for free. Residents may call Solid Waste at 601.960.1193 by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday to be placed on a list for collection.
- Bulk Items That Can Be Placed At The Curb: Household Furniture. Mattresses. Bicycles and Exercise Equipment (60lb Weight Limit). ü Televisions (60lb Weight Limit)
- Special Collection On Wednesday Tires (Limit 5) Appliances and Other White Goods (Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer, Hot Water Tank)
