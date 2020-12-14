Toys for Tots short on gifts, needs donations for thousands of kids in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys for Tots is experiencing a shortage of gifts this year for thousands of kids in parts of south and central Mississippi.
One area coordinator and her team are now calling on Mississippians to dig deep in their pockets and help kids in need this holiday season before time runs out!
“This pandemic year is the worst I have seen for the collection of toys,” said area coordinator Deonka Boozier Mazie.
Mazie and volunteer James Bridgewater have the big task of helping grant children’s Christmas wish lists in Copiah, Claiborne Jefferson, Lincoln Lawrence Yazoo, and Simpson counties. They say it is a task they have taken on for years, but they admit it is not easy.
“Right now, we have more 3,100 kids signed up for Toys for Tots and they are constantly pouring in because there is a great need. Just before I did the interview with you, I got a call from a lady who has a family of seven that was burned out.”
As the number of kids in need keeps increasing, the donations are just not.
They fear thousands of children may go without presents under the tree this year.
“Toys for Tots is important for the kids in Mississippi because it gives them hope. With the coronavirus going on right now, the kids are in desperate need of something to play with,” said Volunteer James Bridgewater.
They have already had one distribution day where they gave out more than 300 toys, but there are several more this month.
Now they are seeking donations for that other kids that signed up.
“We need toys, we need bikes, we need tablets, we need toys for children 6-17, but every toy counts. We appreciate anything you can give to these children and we thank you so much for your support. We will need all these toys by Wednesday, so that would be the 16th of December to take care of the other 2800 hundred final kids,” said Mazie.
With the gift deadline looming, Mazie and Bridgewater are optimistic the community will show their giving spirit this Christmas season and help put a smile on a child’s faces.
“When you look at a kid’s face when they receive toys, the toys that they want, they light up like a Christmas tree. I mean you wouldn’t even need light bulbs if you could see a child’s face when they give the toy they want for Christmas,” said Mazie.
To donate toys, money or if you need to arrange a donation pick up, call Deonka Boozier-Mazie at 601-863-9763.
