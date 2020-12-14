Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Skies will clear tonight, and it will be quite cold with lows near 30 degrees and wind chills in the 20s, as soon as this evening. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday will lead to showers by tomorrow night. No severe weather is likely. Highs will be chilly again in the 50s. Sunshine will return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s, likely below freezing in the mornings. This weekend will be in the 50s, but there will be a chance for showers again. No severe weather is expected, but much of the weekend looks cloudy. Winter begins officially Monday and yet that is when a warming trend is set to begin. Today’s high reached 48, which is roughly 10 degrees below normal. Average high is 58 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 4:57pm.