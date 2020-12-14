Miskelly Season of Giving: Formerly homeless couple surprised with free furniture

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson couple had their dreams come true this holiday season with a newly-renovated house.
Kevin and Jeanette Blakely had been homeless for decades before they decided to turn to their faith for help.
The two of them eventually connected with Southside Assembly of God Church and have been running its homeless ministry for nine years.
To thank them, the church purchased them a home, and with the help of Miskelly and WLBT’s Season of Giving campaign, it’s been filled with new furniture.
The Blakelys and the church say they are extremely grateful.
“Both of us was homeless, and we surrendered our life to Christ and been on that journey. And it’s just a blessing from God and we’re really humbled, thankful and overwhelmed right now,” Jeanette Blakely said.
“God is good, and this is a good day,” said Southside Assembly of God pastors Bryan and Lynette Wilson. “We really appreciate this Christmas Season of Giving gift to them. It’s going to just put them right down the road and it’s something people dream about, but it’s actually happening for them so we’re very happy for them.”
The Miskelly crew came in and donated a new mattress, sofa, chairs, tables and more to help the couple feel right at home.
