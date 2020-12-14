Merit Health Natchez addressing team after employees pictured without facemasks

A viewer sent WLBT photos of emergency room staff members not wearing personal protective equipment. (Source: Pexels)
By WLBT Digital | December 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:58 PM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A viewer sent WLBT photos of emergency room staff members at Merit Health Natchez not wearing personal protective equipment.

Out of respect for the privacy of the individuals, WLBT will not publish the images.

In the private email, the viewer posed the question “could unmasked ER staff be contributing to the spread of coronavirus in Natchez and Mississippi as a whole?”

Merit Health spokesman Kay Ketchings said “Our employees are educated on the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE).  The individuals in the photos you shared are not following established protocols. We take the safety of our caregivers and patients very seriously and we are addressing this issue with these team members.”

